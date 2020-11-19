Police searching for missing teenager last seen in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for teenager who was last seen in Miami.

City of Miami Police said 13-year-old Paige Strickland was last seen in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 18th Street at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with short purple and blonde hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

