Police searching for missing teenage sisters from Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two teenage sisters who ran away from their home in Homestead.

The search is on for 17-year-old Lucia Leyda Guzaro and 15-year-old Feliciana Laynez.

Police said the two girls left their aunt’s home on Feb. 11 and have not been seen since.

Both girls are currently wards of the state and are supposed to be under the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Authorities believe they have left the Homestead area, though they do not know where they may have gone.

If you have any information on the sisters’ whereabouts, call Detective Eric Rodriguez with Homestead Police at 305-224-5418 or 305-247-1535.

