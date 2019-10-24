Police searching for missing teen last seen at Hollywood middle school

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen at a Hollywood middle school.

Hollywood Police said Jaques Iaguerre was last seen at McNicol Middle School, at around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

He was wearing a light blue polo, khaki shorts and black sneakers when he was last seen, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

