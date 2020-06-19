Police searching for missing Northwest Miami-Dade teen

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teen from Northwest Miami-Dade.

Sixteen-year-old Brianna Torres vanished after leaving her home near 18th Avenue and 119th Street in May, and her family is still trying to find her.

She stands 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-4-POLICE.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.