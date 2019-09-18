Police searching for missing SW Miami-Dade man

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who disappeared from a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Danillo Icabalzeta, 43, was last seen near Southwest 167th Avenue and 164th Court, Monday.

The 43-year-old is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt with gray pants.

Authorities said he is special needs and may need help.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

