Police searching for missing retired Florida deputy chief with Alzheimer’s

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a retired police deputy chief with Alzheimer’s.

The search is on for 82-year-old Clarence Grier. Lakeland Police said Grier was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving a residence in Lakeland.

Police said Grier was driving a red 1998 Ford F-150 with the tag number ID49LX. He was last spotted wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Grier’s family said he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

A license plate reader detected Grier’s truck north of Ocala, Thursday at 5:30 a.m. Investigators said he has family in Sparta, Georgia.

Grier is a retired Deputy Chief with Lakeland and served the agency for over 34 years.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 863-834-6900.

