Police searching for missing Pembroke Pines teen

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a teenager who was last seen in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said 15-year-old Malakhai McGregor was last seen in the area of Taft Street and Hiatus Road, Wednesday.

McGregor is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts with a denim jacket.

Detectives said the 15-year-old may be traveling on foot.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

