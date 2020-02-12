Police searching for missing Pembroke Pines man

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing man from Pembroke Pines.
The search is on for 57-year-old Fred Carter.
Police said Carter went missing Tuesday after leaving his home for a doctor’s appointment.
He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Nissan Sentra with Florida tag HNTT91.
Police said Carter is dependent on various medications for health issues.
Carter is bald and stands 5 feet 9 inches with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, blue jeans and black boots.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or 954-435-6561.
