Police searching for missing Pembroke Pines man

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing man from Pembroke Pines.

The search is on for 57-year-old Fred Carter.

Have you seen 57-year-old Fred Carter? Fred went missing yesterday after leaving his home for a doctor’s appointment. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Nissan Sentra (FL tag HNTT91). Fred is dependent on medication for various health issues. Please call police with any info. pic.twitter.com/4mDvK9qzjt — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 12, 2020

Police said Carter went missing Tuesday after leaving his home for a doctor’s appointment.

He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Nissan Sentra with Florida tag HNTT91.

Police said Carter is dependent on various medications for health issues.

Carter is bald and stands 5 feet 9 inches with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or 954-435-6561.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.