Police searching for missing NW Miami-Dade man with dementia

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Northwest Miami-Dade man who suffers from dementia.

Miami-Dade Police said Juan Arana-Gomez was last seen along the 3400 block of Northwest 25th Street, Sunday.

The 69-year-old is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said Arana-Gomez suffers from early onset dementia, and he is unfamiliar with the area. Police have considered him to be endangered.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.