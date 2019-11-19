Police searching for missing Northwest Miami-Dade woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Northwest Miami-Dade woman.

Miami-Dade Officers are searching for 42-year-old Pauline Notari. Detectives said Notari was last seen Nov. 4 after she left her residence abruptly. She has not been seen or heard from since.

#MISSING: Pauline Notari, 42 years old, was last seen in the 15000 Block of South River Drive. Please note, Pauline Notari suffers from Schizophrenia and Bi-Polar disorder and may be in need of services. If seen, please call @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/MZTJAx74JI — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 19, 2019

Police said Notari has schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder and may be in need of services.

Notari stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

