Police searching for missing Northwest Miami-Dade woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Northwest Miami-Dade woman.
Miami-Dade Officers are searching for 42-year-old Pauline Notari. Detectives said Notari was last seen Nov. 4 after she left her residence abruptly. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Police said Notari has schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder and may be in need of services.
Notari stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.