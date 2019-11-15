Police searching for missing North Miami Beach woman

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing North Miami Beach woman.

The search is on for 61-year-old Sylvina Saintilien Gefrard.

MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON pic.twitter.com/8UIaGxSfI3 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) November 15, 2019

Police said Gefrard was last spotted Friday morning wearing a black T-shirt, a black and gold skirt and black shoes.

Police said Gefrard has black and burgundy hair, and she stands 5 feet 6 inches.

Investigators said Gefrard does not have a vehicle and speaks a small amount of English. Police also said she has a speech impediment.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-550/305-948-2940 ext. 3627.

