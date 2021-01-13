Police searching for missing North Miami Beach man

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing man from North Miami Beach.

Police are searching for 64-year-old John Dana French.

🗣🗣 ATTENTION! We are asking for help attempting to locate Mr. French. Missing adult who was last seen in the area of 13801 Biscayne Blvd. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/P8haGnqJQc — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 12, 2021

Police said French was last seen Jan. 2 at about 2:30 p.m. at the KFC at 13801 Biscayne Blvd.

French has not been to work or church since that time and has health problems.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective J. Gonzalez at 305-949-5500.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.