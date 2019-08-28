Police searching for missing Miami man who suffers from Alzheimer’s

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need help locating 75-year-old Gabriel Cesin, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Cesin was reported missing from 1997 SW 17th Court at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Police describe Cesin as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing between 130 and 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hat with red and blue designs, a white shirt, gray pants, yellow socks and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding Cesin’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. You can also send an anonymous tip to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

