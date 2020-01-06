Police searching for missing Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Miami man.

Raydem Oramas, 52, was reported missing Monday morning.

We need your assistance in locating 52 year-old Raydem Oramas who was reported missing this morning. He was last seen in the area of N.E. 7 Avenue and 23 St., wearing a black long sleeve shirt, unknown color pants, and black shoes. If you see him, please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/wmQa65dHH9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 6, 2020

According to police, he was last seen near Northeast 23rd Street and 7th Avenue.

Oramas was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black shoes. He stands 6 feet tall and has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 579-6111 or Missing Person Detail at (305) 603-6300.

