Police searching for missing Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Miami man.
Raydem Oramas, 52, was reported missing Monday morning.
According to police, he was last seen near Northeast 23rd Street and 7th Avenue.
Oramas was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black shoes. He stands 6 feet tall and has brown eyes and black and gray hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 579-6111 or Missing Person Detail at (305) 603-6300.
