Police searching for missing Miami Gardens elderly man

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Miami Gardens elderly man.

Miami Gardens Police said Fleurima Fleuridor, 87, was last seen on Tuesday.

The 87-year-old is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red shoes.

Fleuridor has been known to frequent the City of Miami, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or 305-474-1597.

