Police searching for missing Miami elderly woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing elderly Miami woman.

City of Miami Police said 84-year-old Mary Aristizabal was last seen near Southwest Sixth Avenue and Fourth Street.

She is described as standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 123 pounds and was last seen wearing a black dress with yellow stripes.

Police said Aristizabal may suffer from memory loss.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.