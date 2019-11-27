Police searching for missing Miami-Dade woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing woman from Miami-Dade County.

The search is on for 29-year-old Jessica Marthe Ramras. Ramras was reported missing Wednesday morning and last seen near Northeast 35th Street and First Avenue.

Detectives need your help in locating 29 year-old, Jessica Marthe Rameau. She was reported missing today, 11/27/19, from 3449 NE 1 Ave & was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt. She may me driving a black Kia. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/nzhXzl2Pse — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 27, 2019

Ramras was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt. She is known to drive a black Kia Forte with the Florida tag JABG09.

Ramras has black hair, brown eyes and stands 5 feet 8 inches.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

