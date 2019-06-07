Police searching for missing Miami 12-year-old boy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old Miami boy.

City of Miami Police said Angel Straker was last seen along the 2500 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, Friday.

We need your assistance in locating 12 year old Angel Straker who has been reported missing. He was last seen at the 2500 block of NW 10 Ave. If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/ve8s3UwOmx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 8, 2019

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

