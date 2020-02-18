Police searching for missing man in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing man in Pembroke Pines.

Kiddanys Osorio, 28, escaped from an assisted living facility near Northwest 81st Avenue and 15th Court, Monday night.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray shorts.

Osorio suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

If you have any information that can help, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

