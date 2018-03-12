MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in the City of Miami, Saturday.

According to Miami Police, 79-year-old Rigoberto Villalonga was last seen near Northeast 82nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Help us locate Missing Adult, Rigoberto Villalonga, DOB 2/18/39 who suffers from Alzheimers. He was last seen at 755 NE 32 St. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/G7FX9zNEa0 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 12, 2018

Officials said Villalonga, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 186 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with a surfing logo and beige pants.

If you have any information that could help locate him, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

