Police searching for missing Homestead teen in need of medication

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missig teen girl last seen in Homestead.

According to officials, 15-year-old Monica Ponce DeLeon ran away from home near the 100 block of SE 28th Place.

She stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She suffers from mental illnesses and is need of medication.

DeLeon is considered to be an endangered juvenile runaway at this time, according to police.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.