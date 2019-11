HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Hollywood woman with autism.

The search is on for Kenia Perez.

Missing endangered adult:

Kenia Perez was last seen at 5am walking her small dog wearing green pajamas on the 700 block of N. 73rd Terrace. If you have seen or make contact with Kenia please call the Hollywood Police Department at (954)967-4636 pic.twitter.com/UdRLkWlUYq — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) November 6, 2019

Police said Perez was last seen at 5 a.m., Wednesday walking her dog near the 700 block of North 73rd Terrace.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.

