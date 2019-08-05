Police searching for missing Hollywood man with diabetes

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Hollywood man.

Hollywood Police said Antonio White, 60, was last seen in the 1900 block of Taylor Street, at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

Missing person: Mr. Antonio White , a 60 year old Black Male who suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes, was last seen4 hours ago from the 1900 block of Taylor St. if you have seen Mr. White, please call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 pic.twitter.com/3P1lfalt2c — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) August 5, 2019

Police said White suffers from schizophrenia and diabetes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

