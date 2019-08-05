Police searching for missing Hollywood man with diabetes

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Hollywood man.
Hollywood Police said Antonio White, 60, was last seen in the 1900 block of Taylor Street, at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.
Police said White suffers from schizophrenia and diabetes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
