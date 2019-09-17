Police searching for missing Hollywood man that suffers from Alzheimer’s

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Hollywood man that suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Earl Aron, 70, was last seen in the area of South 56th Avenue and Plunkett Street, at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Hollywood Police, Aron is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve purple shirt and black pants, police said.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.