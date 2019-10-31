Police searching for missing Hialeah 16-year-old

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing Hialeah teenager who, they said, has not been seen since getting into an argument with her mother.

Hialeah Police said Daymi Diaz Garcia, 16, sent her mother a text message saying that “she was going to cause harm to herself,” Thursday.

After receiving the text message, the mother contacted authorities, police said.

Garcia is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 128 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt with the Punisher skull logo.

Police said Garcia is known to suffer from depression.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.