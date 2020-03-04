Police searching for missing Fort Lauderdale man

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man missing out of Fort Lauderdale.

The search is on for 23-year-old Gerson Jacob Ramos, Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Ramos was last seen 1 a.m.. Tuesday near 2705 SW 15th Ave. in the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Ramos stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and a black jacket with the Auto Zone logo on it.

He also sports a full beard with a thin mustache.

Police said Ramos is believed to be armed, so the public should use caution.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detective T. Williams at 954-828-6617.

