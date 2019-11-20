Police searching for missing Florida mother, infant daughter

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a missing Florida woman and her baby daughter.
Investigators said 32-year-old Heather Cunniff and her infant daughter, 3-month-old Destiny, were last seen in Winter Haven on Nov. 6.
“Although we do not suspect foul play, we want to make sure they are both safe since they have not been seen,” Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird told Fox 13.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 863-401-2256.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.