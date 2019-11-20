Police searching for missing Florida mother, infant daughter

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a missing Florida woman and her baby daughter.

Investigators said 32-year-old Heather Cunniff and her infant daughter, 3-month-old Destiny, were last seen in Winter Haven on Nov. 6.

Winter Haven Police is asking anyone who knows where 32 yr-old Heather Cunniff or her infant daughter, Destiny Cunniff to call 863-401-2256.The pair were last seen by friends on 11/6 in the area of 220 1/2 Ave. A NE. We just want to ensure they are safe. pic.twitter.com/aLIV3Mt7BK — Winter Haven Police (@WHPoliceDept) November 20, 2019

“Although we do not suspect foul play, we want to make sure they are both safe since they have not been seen,” Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird told Fox 13.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 863-401-2256.

