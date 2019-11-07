Police searching for missing Florida mom, 2 kids

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a missing Florida mom and her two children.

Lakeland Police are searching for 23-year-old Stephanie Adkins and her two children, 5-year-old Penelope Holley and 3-year-old Kalib Holley.

Police said the family was last seen on Halloween when she said she was taking the children trick-or-treating.

Police said Adkins was last spotted wearing shorts and a blue shirt. One child was dressed as a mermaid while the other was in a camo outfit.

The family was reported missing by Adkins’ mother.

Investigators said Adkins frequently leaves home without telling anyone . Detectives said they have been told of possible sightings of the family in the Sebring and Avon Park area.

Officers said they simply want to make contact with the family to ensure they are safe.

If you have any information on the family’s whereabouts, call Lakeland Police at (863) 834-8974.

