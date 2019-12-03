Police searching for missing endangered SW Miami-Dade teen

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a teenager who left her Southwest Miami-Dade home and has not returned.

Miami-Dade Police said 16-year-old Jashanie Ragin was last seen along the 26700 block of Southwest 142nd Avenue, Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a cream jacket and blue jeans.

Jashanie is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, the 16-year-old suffers from depression and has made suicidal threats.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

