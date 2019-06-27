Police searching for missing endangered Margate woman

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing endangered Margate woman.

Margate Police said Eileen Figueroa was last seen along the 1000 block of Southwest 51st Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

Figueroa is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and has a tattoo on her shoulder.

She was last seen driving a copper-colored 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with the Florida tag IA48RP, police said.

Police said Figueroa was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

According to police, Figueroa “has indicated that she may attempt to harm herself.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

