Police searching for missing elderly Plantation man

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation police are searching for a missing elderly man.

Police said 82-year-old Anthony L. Costa left his home at around 9:50 a.m. Saturday and has not been seen since.

Plantation Police seeks your help in locating a missing "at risk" person: Anthony Costa 82 years old, white male 5'8 160lbs, salt and pepper hair, balding, last seen wearing blue jacket, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, in https://t.co/h2AiBusyA1 pic.twitter.com/z1tY3HA6Zi — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) January 6, 2019

Detectives said Costa may have an altered mental status and is considered endangered.

Costa stands at 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and is balding with salt and pepper hair. He was las seen wearing a dark blue wind breaker with a gray T-shirt underneath, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information on Costa’s whereabouts, call police immediately.

