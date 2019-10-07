Police searching for missing elderly Pembroke Pines man

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly Pembroke Pines man.

Elias Garcia, 78, was last seen along the 8300 block of Pines Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

Pembroke Pines Police said Garcia was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black polo with dark gray slacks and black shoes.

He has white hair, wears glasses and was last seen traveling on foot, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

