Police searching for missing elderly Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing elderly man from Miami.
The search is on for 77-year-old Rogelio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was reported missing from a home near Northwest Sixth Street and 17th Avenue.
He was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants and flip flops.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.
