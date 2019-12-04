Police searching for missing elderly Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing elderly man from Miami.

The search is on for 77-year-old Rogelio Rodriguez.

Detectives need your help in locating 77 year-old, Rogelio Rodriguez. He was reported missing today, 12/4/19, from 1754 NW 6 St & was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants and flip flops. If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300. pic.twitter.com/4yT4YfIxdB — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 4, 2019

Rodriguez was reported missing from a home near Northwest Sixth Street and 17th Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants and flip flops.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.

