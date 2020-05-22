Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate an elderly man who suffers from dementia and has gone missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Juan Nunez-Lugo, 82, was last seen walking away from his residence along the 11200 block of Southwest 33rd Street, Friday.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a white multi-colored shirt with black pants.

The 82-year-old is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and white hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

