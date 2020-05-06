Police searching for missing elderly man out of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly man out of Fort Lauderdale.

Vernal Joseph, 80, was last seen in the area of 1600 S. Andrews Ave., Tuesday night, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

#FLPD #MissingPerson 🚨

80 year old Vernel Joseph was last seen in the area of 1600 S. Andrews Ave. last night. Vernel is approx. 5'3" and 100 Ibs. He's wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. If you know his whereabouts, please contact your local police immediately. pic.twitter.com/RijVtaa9Sy — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) May 6, 2020

He is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Joseph was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police immediately.

