Police searching for missing elderly Fort Lauderdale man

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing elderly Fort Lauderdale man.

The search is on for 82-year-old Pierre Dorvil. Dorvil was reported missing Monday.

Dorvil was last seen in the area near 8300 West Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation, Monday morning.

Dorvil stands at 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. Police said he suffers from poor vision and Alzheimer’s disease.

He was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt, black pants, black shoes and a navy blue baseball cap with the Honda logo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-HELP.

