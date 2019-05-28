Police searching for missing and endangered South Florida woman, 2 kids

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a missing and endangered Boynton Beach woman and her two children.

The search is on for 37-year-old Bethany Keen and her two children, 9-year-old Adanoi Zajac and 6-year-old Ostara Zajac.

We are searching for a missing/endangered woman and her two children. Bethany Keen, 37, Adanoi Zajac, 9, Ostana Zajac, 6. White Honda CRV w/tag DVR-M05. Call 911 if you see them! pic.twitter.com/nixjusuH9B — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) May 28, 2019

Police said Keen is believed to be driving a white Honda CRV with the Florida tag DVR-M05. Police said there may be a rug on the roof of the car, which is filled with miscellaneous items.

Detectives said Adanoi was seen with his mother loading up the car at 2:45 a.m. at a Courtyard Marriott, located at 1601 N. Congress Ave, where they have been staying.

Ostara was not seen with her mother Monday, but she has been seen staying at the hotel with her mother and sibling.

Police said Keen has a history of neurological disorder.

If you have any information on the family’s whereabouts, call police immediately.

