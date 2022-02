MIAMI (WSVN) - Police need your help in finding a missing person.

Ninety-one-year-old Christiana Elie was last seen in Little Haiti last Friday.

She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and was last spotted wearing a blue dress.

She also suffers from dementia.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

