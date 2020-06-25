Police searching for missing 90-year-old Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for a missing elderly man.

The search is on for 90-year-old Jose Antonio Faife.

We need assistance in locating 90 year old Jose Antonio Faife. He was reported missing today. However, he was last seen yesterday at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of W. Flagler St. & 5 Ave. If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/Kj73ahGGrv — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 25, 2020

Police said Faife was last seen Wednesday night near West Flagler Street and Southwest Sixth Avenue.

Faife was last seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants. He stands 5 feet 7 inches and has brown eyes and salt and pepper colored hair.

If you have any information on Faife’s whereabouts, call the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

