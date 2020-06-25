Police searching for missing 90-year-old Miami man

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for a missing elderly man.
The search is on for 90-year-old Jose Antonio Faife.
Police said Faife was last seen Wednesday night near West Flagler Street and Southwest Sixth Avenue.
Faife was last seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants. He stands 5 feet 7 inches and has brown eyes and salt and pepper colored hair.
If you have any information on Faife’s whereabouts, call the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.