Police searching for missing 87-year-old Davie man

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 87-year-old Davie man.

Davie police are asking for the public’s help in the search for Carl Zimmerman.

Police said Zimmerman was last at his home on Jan. 17 near Southwest 21st Court and 86th Avenue in Davie.

Police said he is physically and mentally in good health, but he does have several medical conditions that require prescription medication.

Zimmerman stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown eyes and white hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Davie Police at 954-693-8200.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.