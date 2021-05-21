Police searching for missing 82-year-old Miami man missing for nearly 2 months

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old Miami man.

Officers are searching for Freddie Wooten and said he hasn’t been seen since April 1.

We need assistance in locating 82-year-old Freddie Wooten. He was reported missing from 1368 NW 55 Terr on 4/1/21. Mr. Wooten also utilizes a wheelchair. If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111 or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/KbGuKjJ2Zc — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 21, 2021

Wooten was last seen near 1368 NW 55 Terrace.

He is 6 feet tall, but he is disabled and uses a wheelchair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 305-579-6111 or 911.

