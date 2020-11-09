Police searching for missing 80-year-old Miami woman with dementia

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing elderly woman from Miami.

The search is on for 80-year-old Yvonne Luc.

According to Miami Police, Luc was last seen Monday morning near Northwest 19th Lane and 3rd Avenue.

Police said Luc was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and a white hat.

Police said Luc suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

