Police searching for missing 80-year-old Miami woman with dementia

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing elderly woman from Miami.

The search is on for 80-year-old Yvonne Luc.

We need assistance locating 80 year old Yvonne Luc. She was last seen today, 11/9/20 at approx 12 noon in the area of 315 NW 19 Lane. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with black pants & a white hat. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111 pic.twitter.com/xdrDoJGMad — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 9, 2020

According to Miami Police, Luc was last seen Monday morning near Northwest 19th Lane and 3rd Avenue.

Police said Luc was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and a white hat.

Police said Luc suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

