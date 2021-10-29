MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing elderly man out of Miami.

City of Miami Police issued a missing person alert for 74-year-old Faustino Suarez, Friday.

Police said Suarez was last spotted earlier that day near Northwest Fourth Avenue and 77th Street.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt and burgundy shorts.

Anyone with information on Suarez’s whereabouts is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

