Police searching for missing 70-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade man

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing elderly man from Southwest Miami-Dade.
The search is on for 70-year-old Pedro Julio Garcia.
Police said Garcia left his home near the 5600 block of Southwest 109th Avenue and has not been seen since.
Garcia stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has a balding hair line and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jean pants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.