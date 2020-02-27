Police searching for missing 70-year-old elderly Southwest Miami-Dade man

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man from Southwest Miami-Dade.

The search is on for 70-year-old Pedro Julio Garcia.

🚨 #MISSING: Pedro Julio Garcia, 70 years old, was last seen at 5600 Block SW 109 Avenue. Please note, Pedro Julio Garcia may be in need of services. If seen, please call 911 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477. pic.twitter.com/9OwzxAwRqB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 27, 2020

Police said Garcia left his home near the 5600 block of Southwest 109th Avenue and has not been seen since.

Garcia stands 5 feet 7 inches and is balding and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black tanktop and blue jean pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

