Police searching for missing 66-year-old Northwest Miami-Dade man

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing man out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

The search is on for 66-year-old Arnie Weatherington Jr.

🚨 #MISSING: Arnie Weatherington Jr., 66 years old, was last seen in the 100 Block of NW 86 Street. Please note, Arnie Weatherington Jr. may be in need of services. If seen, please call @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477 or dial **TIPS (8477) to submit a tip online. pic.twitter.com/Lg4OLwS5vn — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 16, 2020

Weatherington has not been seen since Sunday, and was last spotted at the Walmart located at 3200 NW 79 Street.

Police said he was on foot and may be in need of services.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray golf shirt, dark-colored pants, a blue baseball cap with “PITT” on the front, and black and white sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

