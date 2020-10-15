Police searching for missing 54-year-old Miami Shores woman

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a 54-year-old Miami Shores woman.

Miami Shores police said 54-year-old Immacula Malivert has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Malivert was last seen walking in the area of 92nd Street and Northwest Second Avenue.

Police said Malivert suffers from mental health disorders and has not taken her medication.

Malivert was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a beige floral skirt and a yellow bonnet. She was also carrying a black midsized handbag.

If you have any information on Malivert’s whereabouts, call police at Miami Shores Police 305-759-2468.

