MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl from Miami Beach.

The search is on for 5-year-old Leah-Ranee Rose Lassiter. Police said she may be with her mother, 28-year-old Chantel Iman Dortch.

MISSING CHILD: Anyone with information should contact MBPD at 305-673-7900. pic.twitter.com/x0bXoCJ7yT — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 1, 2021

According to police, Leah-Ranee was last seen with her mother. However, officers said Dortch has since refused to give the girl back to her father, in violation of a court custody order.

Officers said the pair were last seen driving a four-door black Audi A4 with a temporary tag that reads DAG5401. The tag expired on Sept. 21, 2021.

Anyone with information on the the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.

