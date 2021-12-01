MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl from Miami Beach.
The search is on for 5-year-old Leah-Ranee Rose Lassiter. Police said she may be with her mother, 28-year-old Chantel Iman Dortch.
According to police, Leah-Ranee was last seen with her mother. However, officers said Dortch has since refused to give the girl back to her father, in violation of a court custody order.
Officers said the pair were last seen driving a four-door black Audi A4 with a temporary tag that reads DAG5401. The tag expired on Sept. 21, 2021.
Anyone with information on the the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.
