Police searching for missing 19-year-old SW Miami-Dade woman

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in the search for Jeanette Anzhela.

Police said Anzhela was last seen Wednesday near the 22700 block of Southwest 112th Avenue.

Anzhela stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

