Police searching for missing 18-year-old in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing man from Pembroke Pines who is considered endangered.
Investigations revealed Marcel-Jan Heinken was picked up just after noon on Friday by an associate and dropped off at 4001 SW 142nd Avenue in Davie.
Heinken is an 18-year-old white male who suffers from schizoaffective disorder.
Heinken has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white Adidas shorts with black stripes, and a large black Adidas backpack.
Heinken had not eaten for several days beforehand, and may be severely dehydrated as a result. He is currently off his medication and does not have his cell phone with him.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email to tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954- 493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
