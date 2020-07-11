Police searching for missing 18-year-old in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing man from Pembroke Pines who is considered endangered.

Investigations revealed Marcel-Jan Heinken was picked up just after noon on Friday by an associate and dropped off at 4001 SW 142nd Avenue in Davie.

Heinken is an 18-year-old white male who suffers from schizoaffective disorder.